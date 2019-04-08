Ryan Reynolds arrives on the red carpet at the "Final Portrait" New York screening on March 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Reynolds's game show titled "Don't" is set to appear on ABC. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds is executive producing a new family game show, titled Don't, which has been ordered by ABC for multiple episodes.

Familied will be rewarded for each successful challenge and will lose a family member for each challenge they fail until there is only one left who will have to compete on their own.

Reynolds will executive produce the show, alongside David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard and George Dewey,

"All my life, the word 'don't' has tortured me," the actor said in a statement. "From 'don't curse' to 'don't play ball in the house' to 'don't eat the crab salad you left in the sun for three days,' I cannot wait for my personal trauma to become the new great ABC family show."