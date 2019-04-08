Bobby Bones attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 21. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Seacrest attends the Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bobby Bones will host Monday's episode of "American Idol." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Bobby Bones will fill in for American Idol host Ryan Seacrest during Monday's episode.

The 39-year-old radio personality confirmed in a tweet Monday he hosted the ABC reality competition as Seacrest recovered from an illness.

"Tonight! @mrBobbyBones hosts #AmericanIdol after Ryan Seacrest got sick during filming. Don't miss it!" the post reads.

People said Monday's episode will mark the first time in American Idol history Seacrest has handed over his hosting duties. The episode, which was filmed a few weeks ago, will feature round two of the all-star duets.

"I am not Ryan Seacrest," Bones said in a promo. "I am Bobby Bones. Sadly, Ryan is sick and I look most like him so they asked me to fill his shoes tonight. Ryan, love you, buddy, hope you get better."

Tonight! @mrBobbyBones hosts #AmericanIdol after Ryan Seacrest got sick during filming. Don't miss it! 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WEE2ooC5gj — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) April 8, 2019

Bones said on his radio show last week Seacrest sent him a pair of shoes as a thank you for filling in as host.

"I think I did fine. I think I did pretty good," he said.

Check out these sweet shoes @RyanSeacrest bought for @mrBobbyBones for his Birthday and 'filling his shoes' on #AmericanIdol this upcoming week when Ryan got sick! pic.twitter.com/v936yZsWGM — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) April 4, 2019

Bones served as a mentor during Sunday's episode of American Idol. The all-star duet rounds pair the contestants with singers including Ben Harper, Julia Michaels, Shaggy, Jason Mraz and Pat Benatar.