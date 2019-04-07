'SNL:' Jason Sudeikis returns as Joe Biden; Kate McKinnon plays Theresa May

Kate McKinnon plays British Prime Minister Theresa May in a sketch during this weekend's "Saturday Night Live." Photo courtesy of NBC

Leslie Jones and Jason Sudeikis appear in a sketch from this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live." Jones plays an enthusiastic voter meeting former vice president Joe Biden. Photo courtesy of NBC

April 7 (UPI) -- Former cast member Jason Sudeikis revived his Joe Biden impression on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

The sketch shows Sudeikis as the former vice president -- and possible 2020 presidential contender -- as he meets with campaign advisers and undergoes sensitivity training.

The segment mines for laughs how women have accused him of making them feel uncomfortable with his unsolicited touching.

It opens with advisers (played by Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson) discussing how Biden is a good guy who is behind the times and likely upset by the criticism he has been receiving.

The door opens and Biden bursts through, going straight to the man and woman and hugging them.

"Joe, it's about all the touchy-feely stuff," Thompson said.

"If you're really going to run in 2020, you have to change the way you interact with women," Strong said.

"You guys know that I am a tactile politician, right? I'm a hugger. I'm a kisser and I'm a little bit of a sniffer But the last thing I ever want to do is offend anyone," Biden said.

Kate McKinnon arrives to conduct the sensitivity training session and Biden immediately goes over to her and presses his forehead to hers.

He then starts to dance before McKinnon explains how to properly greet a woman, suggesting he simply shake her hand.

McKinnon brings in Leslie Jones so he can practice being appropriate and professional, but Jones is thrilled to see "Obama's grand-daddy," hugs him, slaps his buttocks and promises to vote for him.

"Thank you! I love you, baby!" Biden said.

The sketch ends with Biden, saying: "Let's hug it out, America! What do you say? Biden and some woman in 2020, right?"

In another political themed segment, called "A Day in the Life Theresa May," McKinnon played the British prime minister, who is saddened by the media coverage and voter reaction to her handling of Brexit.

Children scowl at her as she walks down the street, a car splashes a mud puddle on her, a bird poops on her lunch and she awkwardly tries to dance.

Meanwhile, Sara Bareilles sits at her piano and belts the ballad, "She Used to Be Mine."

It ends with May waking up from a delightful dream -- in which she waltzes with Winston Churchill [played by host Kit Harington] and solves all of the United Kingdom's woes -- to hear a TV reporter say, "Theresa May is simply not in control of this process."

"Well, [expletive,] you! At least I'm trying," May said.