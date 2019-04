'Game of Thrones' stars pop up as Kit Harington hosts 'SNL'

"Game of Thrones" alum Rose Leslie made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. Photo courtesy of NBC

"Game of Thrones" icon Kit Harington hosted this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live," Photo courtesy of NBC

April 7 (UPI) -- Kit Harington's wife Rose Leslie and Game of Thrones co-stars Emilia Clarke and John Bradley appeared in the audience to ask questions when Harington hosted this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

Harington was doing his monologue when Emilia Clarke -- who plays Daenerys, his character Jon Snow's love interest -- asked if he remembered when they had sex in a previous episode of the medieval dragon drama.

"Yes, I do," Harington said.

"Did you know they filmed that?" Clarke asked with an enormous grin.

Bradley, who plays Jon's sidekick Sam, wanted to know if Harington will still hang out with him now that filming has ended.

"What about next Tuesday? I could come around by 6 a.m." Bradley offered.

"I'm actually busy on Tuesday," Harington replied.

"Wow. People are right. You've changed!"

SNL cast member Peter Davidson also appeared dressed as the show's villain, the Night King, and wondered aloud if everyone hates him.

The segment ended with Leslie, who played Jon's wife Ygritte before she was killed off of GOT. Leslie voiced her concern over their real-life finances now that the show was done.

"You kept telling me: 'I'm the king of the North. We can order Uber Eats every night!'" Leslie said.

"Honey, don't worry. We'll be OK. I'll make my jewelry," Harington assured her.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is to debut on HBO on April 14.

