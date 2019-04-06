Jack O'Connell to star in BBC's 'North Water' miniseries

Actor Colin Farrell attends the premiere for the film "Dumbo" in Tokyo on March 14. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Actor Jack O’Connell is to star in the BBC miniseries, "The North Water." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Unbroken and Skins alum Jack O'Connell is set to star in the BBC's adaptation of Ian McGuire's mystery-adventure novel, The North Water.

Andrew Haigh -- whose credits include Lean on Pete, Looking and Weekend -- wrote and will direct the four-part thriller, which takes place in the 19th century in the United Kingdom and the ice floes of the Arctic.

O'Connell will play Patrick Sumner, "a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as ship's doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic," a BBC news release said.

He will act opposite the previously announced Colin Farrell, who will play amoral harpooner Henry Drax.

"Jack is a fiercely instinctual actor who brings nuance and complexity to every character he plays. I can't wait to see him bring Patrick Sumner to life," Haigh said in a statement.

Filming is slated to begin in the fall.