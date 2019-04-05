April 5 (UPI) -- You is adding Melanie Field and Magda Apanowicz to its new season.

Netflix announced in a tweet Thursday Field, 31, and Apanowicz, 33, will appear in Season 2 of the psychological thriller series, which stars Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg.

"@YouNetflix has added two recurring roles for Season 2: Melanie Field as Sunrise, a stay at home mommy blogger raising a toddler with her partner Lucy and Magda Apanowicz as Sandy, a woman from Joe's past," the post reads.

Apanowicz, an actress known for the ABC Family series Kyle XY and the SyFy show Caprica, confirmed the news on Instagram.

"STOKED to be able to share, I'll be recurring on the Second Season of 'YOU'. To be a fan of a show before booking a part on it, is beyond awesome sauce and donut bites. #NetflixYou," she wrote.

Season 1 debuted on Lifetime before its release on Netflix in December. The show was a hit on Netflix, reaching nearly 40 million views in its first four weeks on the streaming site.

Field is known for playing Heather Chandler on Heathers and recently appeared in Shrill. Apanowicz portrayed Andy Jensen on Kyle XY and Lacy Rand in Caprica.