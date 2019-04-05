Shawn Mendes attends the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London on February 20. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Adam Sandler is set to host "Saturday Night Live" in May alongside musical guest Shawn Mendes. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler is set to host Saturday Night Live on May 4 for the first time in his career.

Sandler, who joined SNL in 1990 as a writer before being featured on the sketch comedy series from 1991 to 1995, will be joined by musical guest Shawn Mendes, the official Twitter account for SNL announced on Friday.

"We are happy to welcome Adam back to SNL in what is sure to be a special night," SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels said in a statement.

Sandler announced in March a new North American comedy tour that is set to kick off on May 31 at the Treasure Island Amphitheatre in Minneapolis before wrapping up June 30 at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Fla.

The tour comes after Sandler released on Netflix a new comedy special titled 100% Fresh. Sandler was featured doing stand-up, telling real-life stories, performing original songs and paying tribute to the late Chris Farley who also starred on SNL.