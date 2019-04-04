April 4 (UPI) -- WWE superstars, including Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston, appeared on The Tonight Show to read taunts submitted by kids ahead of WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

WWE's Braun Strowman, Carmella, Drew McIntyre and Alexa Bliss also took part in the segment on Wednesday, titled Kid Trash Talk.

"Don't make me bake a pie and put your face in it. Cuz your butt is your face and your face is your butt!" Rollins said after making a dramatic entrance with his theme music playing.

"You look like a potato and a chicken nugget had a baby," Kingston said.

"I'm hungry. Guess what I'm about to do. I'm going to take your lunchbox...and eat your lunch," Bliss read from an 8-year-old.

WrestleMania 35 will air live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view on Sunday from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., at 7 p.m.

Bliss is hosting the event with Rollins set to battle Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and Kingston set to take on Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship.