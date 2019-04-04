James Corden arrives on the red carpet the 2018 CBS Upfront on May 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Shazam! star Zachary Levi helped James Corden become a superhero with a unique set of powers on The Late Late Show.

"Say my name and my power will flow through you," Levi says to Corden while holding a magical staff. Corden, after uttering "Shazam," then suddenly receives the same red and yellow costume Levi dons in the DC Comics epic.

Corden, after a series of tests that ends with him falsely believing he has super speed, discovers that he has the power to continually grow a goatee after saying "Shazam."

The seemingly useless technique comes in handy when the comedian stops a purse snatcher from escaping by distracting him with the superpower.

"I got instant goatee and super speed. That's what my superhero name will be, Speed Goat," Corden says.

Levi then pays the mugger and thanks him for helping Corden feel better about his power.

