TV Sean Bean, Pedro Pascal attend 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 premiere By Wade Sheridan ( )

April 4 (UPI) -- A number of former stars whose characters were killed off on HBO's Game of Thrones attended the Season 8 premiere Wednesday. Sean Bean (Ned Stark), Pedro Pascal (Oberyn Martell) Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon), Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell), Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo), Kristian Nairn (Hodor) and Mark Addy (Robert Baratheon) all walked the red carpet on Wednesday in New York.

Series regulars Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) were also in attendance, among others.

Harrington joined the cast to greet viewers onstage, but then left the premiere early to prepare for his upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Lena Headey, who portrays Cersei Lannister, was unable to attend the event due to being sick, the actress announced on Instagram.

"Gutted. Heartbroken and [expletive] off, still doesn't cover my disappointment at not being able to travel to NYC for our final prem tonight," she said alongside a selfie.

"I [expletive] hate being sick and the timing of this is a [expletive] bag. But .. S8 is the tits and so are all my cast mates and crew mates and creators... so RIDE FORTH INTO THE NIGHT AND CREATE MAYHEM ... Love you beauties," she continued.

Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season on April 14.