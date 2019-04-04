NeNe Leakes walks the runway in the Red Dress Collection show at New York Fashion Week on February 6, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

NeNe Leakes celebrated on Instagram after husband Gregg Leakes finished a first round of treatment for colon cancer. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- NeNe Leakes is feeling relieved about husband Gregg Leakes completing six months of chemotherapy.

The 51-year-old television personality celebrated in an Instagram post Wednesday after Gregg finished a first round of treatment for colon cancer.

Leakes shared a slideshow of photos and videos showing herself and Gregg celebrating with the hospital staff. One clip shows Gregg smiling and ringing a gong.

"This all started May 5th, 2018... It's been a long emotional ride for our entire family! Listen up American..... TODAY my husband @greggleakes has completed 6 months of chemotherapy!" Leakes captioned the post.

"Awesome job hunni! I'm so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life! PS: Thank you to all of our family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses," she added. "PSS: what a relief! We finally get to share with the world what we've been going thru."

Leakes went public with Gregg's stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis during the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 premiere in November. She said Gregg went to the hospital in May after experiencing "excruciating pain" in his stomach and underwent emergency surgery to have part of his colon removed.

"We just weren't prepared to hear that," Leakes said of Gregg's diagnosis.

Leakes had said in an Instagram post in June Gregg was fighting cancer but did not share details about his specific diagnosis.

Leakes and Gregg remarried in June 2013 after splitting in 2010. The couple are parents to 19-year-old son Brentt.