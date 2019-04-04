Andre Holland attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Moonlight" on October 13, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Damien Chazelle (R) and Olivia Hamilton attend the Hollywood Film Awards on November 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Andre Holland will play the lead role in the new TV show "The Eddy." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- André Holland will star in a new Netflix series from director Damien Chazelle.

The streaming company announced in a tweet Thursday the 39-year-old actor will play the lead role in The Eddy, Chazelle's first TV project.

"Cast André Holland in all the things!" the post reads. "Holland is set to be the lead in 'The Eddy,' a musical drama set in contemporary multicultural Paris. The show is also the first television project from Academy-Award winning director Damien Chazelle."

Holland will play Elliot Udo, a former celebrated jazz pianist in New York, who is part-owner of the Paris club. He is involved in an on-again, off-again relationship and is forced to face his weakness when his 15-year-old daughter suddenly shows up.

Holland will co-executive produce with Chazelle, Glen Ballard and Alan Poul. Chazelle will direct the first two episodes with Thorne, who also wrote six of the scripts. Poul will direct the final two episodes.

Holland starred in the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight. He also portrayed Dr. Algernon Edwards in The Knick and Matt Miller in American Horror Story: Roanoke.

Chazelle is known for directing the films Whiplash, La La Land and First Man.