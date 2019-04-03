WWE Smackdown: Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan sign WrestleMania contract

April 3 (UPI) -- Kofi Kingston and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan made their match at WrestleMania 35 official on Smackdown by signing a contract.

Bryan, who was accompanied by his follower Rowan, said that Kingston has been complacent over his 11 year career and that this WrestleMania match was the best he was ever going to achieve.

Kingston, joined by his New Day partners Xavier Woods and Big E, took exception to Bryan's comments and detailed how the champ has no idea what he has been through to get to this moment.

"You're scared as hell and you should be because you know what comes next," Kingston said. "At WrestleMania, I beat you and I become WWE Champion!" WrestleMania 35 will be aired live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. at 7 p.m. ET.

Also on Smackdown, AJ Styles and Randy Orton appeared on The Kevin Owens Show to discuss their upcoming confrontation at WrestleMania.

Orton, who said he was proud about stopping Styles' match with Kurt Angle last week, touched on how he competed at multiple WrestleManias during his career while The Phenomenal One was making his way through the independent scene.

Styles responded by poking fun at Orton's past history of being suspended by WWE due to failing drug tests. After The Viper said that Styles was just WWE's new corporate shill, the rivals started fighting with Styles getting ready to deliver The Phenomenal Forearm.

Orton tracked Styles perfectly and turned The Phenomenal Forearm into an RKO, leaving the high-flyer knocked out in the middle of the ring.

Other moments from Smackdown included Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeating Aleister Black and Ricochet, The Bar and Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev before learning that they will be defending their titles against the same three teams at WrestleMania; The IIconics promising to win the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania; The Miz defeating SAnitY in a 1-on-3 Falls Count Anywhere Match; Becky Lynch reflecting on her journey to WrestleMania; an 18-Person Mixed Tag Team Match turning into an impromptu Battle Royal that was won by Asuka; and United States Champion Samoa Joe defeating Ali.