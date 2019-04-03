April 3 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed Ricky Gervais' comedy series After Life for a second season.

The streaming service made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter alongside a statement from the comedian, who wrote, produced, directed and starred in the series.

"I have never had a reaction like this before. It's been insane. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I'll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really," Gervais said.

"After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on. He thinks it's like a Super Power -- not caring about himself or anyone else -- but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice guy they used to know," reads the synopsis.

Tom Basden, Tony Way, Diane Morgan, Mandeep Bhillon, David Bradley, Ashley Jensen, Kerry Godliman, Paul Kaye, Michelle Greenidge and Tommy Finnegan also star.