April 3 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones roped host Kit Harrington into her "Game of Thrones Fantasy" in a promo for the upcoming episode.

"Are these oven mitts?" an incredulous Harrington asks Jones, whose Game of Thrones fandom is a recurring bit for the comedian.

Harrington is hosting the April 6 episode of Saturday Night Live, with musical guest Sara Bareilles.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres April 14.