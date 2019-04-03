April 3 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones roped host Kit Harrington into her "Game of Thrones Fantasy" in a promo for the upcoming episode.The video shows the SNL star acting out scenes from the HBO series with her toys before Harrington himself shows up in a crude mock-up of the clothes he wears as Jon Snow in the fantasy series.
"Are these oven mitts?" an incredulous Harrington asks Jones, whose Game of Thrones fandom is a recurring bit for the comedian.
Harrington is hosting the April 6 episode of Saturday Night Live, with musical guest Sara Bareilles.
The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres April 14.