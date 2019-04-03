James Corden arrives on the red carpet the 2018 CBS Upfront on May 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ben Platt joined James Corden to star and perform in a Soundtrack to Bromance on "The Late Late Show." File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Ben Platt joined forces with James Corden to act out the lifelong story of two best friends using songs from Adele and The Beatles on The Late Late Show.

The performance, titled Soundtrack to a Bromance, featured the actor and late-night host on Tuesday exploring a friendship using nine different sets and 12 curated songs.

Platt, best known for starring in Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen, performed with Corden classic songs such as "Graduation" by Vitamin C as the pair graduated from high school, "9 to 5" by Dolly Parton as Platt started working at an office and "All By Myself" by Eric Carmen as Platt pleaded for Corden to be a better friend.

Platt and Corden covered Adele's "Hello" while they talked on the phone to rekindle their friendship and sang "With a Little Help from My Friends" by The Beatles to end the mini-musical.

Platt released his debut studio album, titled Sing to Me Instead, in March.