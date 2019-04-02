April 2 (UPI) -- Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair fought through security -- and then police -- on Raw one week before they meet in the main event of WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

The trio were placed together in a Tag Team Match on Monday to take on The Riott Squad with the added stipulation that if any of them betrayed their team, they would lose their spot at WrestleMania.

Raw Women's Champion Rousey and Flair, the newly crowned Smackdown Women's Champion, argued in the ring before Rousey won the match when she applied the Armbar to Liv Morgan. Rousey, the second the bout was over, quickly attacked Flair which led to a massive brawl also involving Lynch.

Security rushed over to the ring but they proved unable to break up the fight, resulting in a squad of police officers getting involved. Rousey's rage was unable to be contained, resulting in The Baddest Woman on the Planet being placed into handcuffs first before Lynch and Flair were also arrested.

Rousey, Lynch and Flair, despite being handcuffed, continue to kick and tackle each in the backstage parking area as police frantically tried to take them away. Things got worse once Rousey and Lynch were placed in the back of the same squad car, resulting in a kicking match that ended with a broken window.

Rousey was also able to drive off briefly in a police car before all three were finally subdued and taken away. Rousey, Lynch and Flair meet in a Triple Threat Match on Sunday. Stephanie McMahon announced earlier on Raw that the match would be winner winner takes all as both the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships would be on the line.

Also on Raw, Seth Rollins confronted his WrestleMania opponent Brock Lesnar face to face before their epic battle for the Universal Championship. Rollins met The Beast head on after his advocate Paul Heyman promised that Lesnar would violate Rollins at WrestleMania and put an end to his in-ring career.

Rollins told a smiling Lesnar that his time as Universal Champion was over and that fans and everyone in the locker room was tired of him running things. The Kingslayer then attacked Lesnar and avoided an F5 by striking the champion below the belt.

Rollins then delivered a Curb Stomp to Lesnar before holding up the Universal Championship in celebration.

Batista, ahead of his bout against Triple H on Sunday, returned to Raw to present a video highlighting how Triple H has never been able to defeat him over the course of their careers.

"Kiss my ass," was the only thing Batista said as he left the ring.

Other moments from Raw included Sasha Banks, Bayley, Beth Phoenix and Natalya defeating Nia Jax, Tamina and The IIconics; Apollo Crews defeating Jinder Mahal; Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival defeating Aleister Black and Ricochet via count out; Drew McIntyre attacking Roman Reigns; Heavy Machinery defeating Bobby Roode and Chad Gable; Finn Balor confronting Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin defeating Rey Mysterio.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle ended his final Raw of his career by attacking his WrestleMania opponent Corbin from behind before placing him in an Ankle Lock.