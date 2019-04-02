Robert Sheehan attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Mortal Engines" on December 5. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tom Hopper poses for photos prior to Oz Comic-Con in Sydney, Australia, on September 29, 2017. File Photo by Dan Himbrechts/EPA-EFE

Ellen Page plays Vanya Hargreeves in "The Umbrella Academy." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- The Umbrella Academy will return for a second season on Netflix.

The streaming company announced in a tweet Tuesday it renewed the series for Season 2.

Netflix shared a promo featuring Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aiden Gallagher and Justin H. Min.

"Hello. Season 2. Goodbye," the post reads.

Steve Blackman will return as showrunner and executive producer in Season 2. Way and Bá will co-executive produce with Blackman, Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg.