April 2 (UPI) -- The Umbrella Academy will return for a second season on Netflix.
The streaming company announced in a tweet Tuesday it renewed the series for Season 2.
Netflix shared a promo featuring Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aiden Gallagher and Justin H. Min.
"Hello. Season 2. Goodbye," the post reads.
Deadline said Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes. Production will begin in Toronto, Canada, in the summer. The Umbrella Academy is based on the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comic book series of the same name. The show follows a dysfunctional team of superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death.
Steve Blackman will return as showrunner and executive producer in Season 2. Way and Bá will co-executive produce with Blackman, Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg.