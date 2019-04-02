Maisie Williams pulls 'Game of Thrones' prank on 'Tonight Show'

Maisie Williams discussed "Game of Thrones" and her friendship with Sophie Turner on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Maisie Williams pretended to let loose a major spoiler concerning the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones while appearing on The Tonight Show.

The actress, who portrays Arya Stark on the HBO drama, told host Jimmy Fallon that her character dies in the second episode of the new season.

Williams then acted shocked, putting her hands over her mouth as if she was on the verge of tears. Fallon played along for the audience watching as he comforted Williams.

Williams and Fallon then attempted to start the interview over before Williams ran to the backstage area. Williams then reappeared after Fallon went after her with the pair declaring, "April Fools!"

Williams also talked about her friendship with her Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner.

"It's been so nice having someone like of a similar age and gender to sort of go through this crazy life together because it is really strange growing up in front of the public," she said about Turner who she referred to as her best friend.

"To have someone in the darkest times that you can call who knows exactly what you're going through is just, you know, it keeps you sane," Williams continued.