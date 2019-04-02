Kit Harington (R) and Emilia Clarke attend the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones will feature a long-awaited reunion between Jon Snow and Arya Stark in its final season.

The HBO series released two new teasers Monday featuring Jon (Kit Harington), Arya (Maisie Williams) and other characters in Season 8.

"Think back to where we started. Now it's just us," Jon says in the clip. "Need to end this war."

"We must fight together now. Or die," Tyrion says.

"Our enemy doesn't tire. Doesn't stop," Jon adds in another scene. "They're coming."

"I'm just coming to terms with it right now, it's like a death in the family," the actress said. "I'm losing the character I've played so long."