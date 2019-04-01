Linda Cardellini attends the Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party on February 9. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Christina Applegate is a grieving widow alongside Lina Cardellini in Netflix's "Dead to Me." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Netflix's dark comedy series, Dead to Me starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, will be released on May 3.

Applegate stars in the series as Jen, a widow who develops a friendship with fellow widow Judy (Cardellini) who has a surprising secret.

Netflix released a trailer for Dead to Me on Monday which featured Jen and Judy grieving together and learning to enjoy life following the sudden death of their partners.

Things get complicated, however, after the police show up at Judy's house looking for Jen who might be a criminal.