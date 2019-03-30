Final season of 'Easy' to debut on Netflix on May 10

Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" in Los Angeles on February 26, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Marc Maron arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Elizabeth Reaser is to appear in the third and final season of the Netflix anthology series, "Easy." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- The third and final season of the anthology series Easy is to begin streaming on Netflix on May 10.

The last nine episodes of the relationship dramedy will star Elizabeth Reaser, Michael Chernus, Jake Johnson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Marc Maron.

"Easy has been the most exciting and important project of my career. The anthology format allowed me to explore a range of stories and characters, but small moments of incidental overlap, or deep relationships between characters, connected the episodes enough that we were able to build a fictional community rooted in a real Chicago," series creator Joe Swanberg said in a statement.

"The fact that I was able to collaborate with so many of my favorite actors took an already dreamy experience to the next level. I couldn't be more proud of the new season and I can't wait to share it."