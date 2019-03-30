Filming underway on Season 3 of Anna Friel's 'Marcella'

March 30 (UPI) -- Filming is underway in Northern Ireland on Season 3 of Anna Friel's crime drama, Marcella, ITV announced this week.
Hugo Speer and Amanda Burton have joined the cast of the series, which was created by screenwriter-novelist Hans Rosenfeldt and writer-producer Nicola Larder.
"The new eight-parter sees Marcella in Belfast as an undercover detective," a news release said. "She has taken on a new identity, Keira, and has infiltrated the infamous Maguire crime family, but as she investigates their activities, questions come to the fore about how much she's embraced the Keira personality and left Marcella behind."
The first two seasons of the show are now streaming on Netflix.
