EPIX cancels 'Berlin Station' after three seasons

March 30 (UPI) -- British actor Richard Armitage expressed his gratitude to fans, the cast and crew after his international spy drama Berlin Station was canceled Friday.

"Thank you to everyone who worked so hard on the show, and to everyone who came along for the ride. 'We'll always have Berlin,'" Armitage tweeted.

Armitage -- who is known for his work in The Hobbit films and TV series Robin Hood and Hannibal -- played CIA Agent Daniel Miller in the adaptation of Olen Steinhauer's novels.

He recently signed on to star in a Netflix limited drama called The Stranger. His animated series Castlevania has aired two seasons and his scripted Wolverine podcast has been renewed for Season 2.

Deadline.com reported the third season finale of Berlin Station, which aired in March, would be the last episode of the show, which was expensive to film due to its many international locations and an A-list ensemble that included Ashley Judd, Rhys Ifans, Keke Palmer, Leland Orser, Michelle Forbes, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Mina Tander and Richard Jenkins.