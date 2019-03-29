Matthew McConaughey arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Matthew McConaughey reprised his "Beach Bum" role of stoner Moondog for a series of pranks on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Matthew McConaughey tricked bystanders on Hollywood Boulevard into eating fake, cannabis-infused food items on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The pranks involved the actor reprising his Beach Bum role as stoner Moondog. McConaughey, in full costume, offered passerby on Thursday regular food items that he said could get them high in a matter of seconds.

McConaughey gave a woman a regular hot dog that he referred to as a "pot dog" that was covered in THC-infused ketchup.

The woman still said she felt tingly down to her toes despite only eating a regular hot dog. The actor also gave away free samples of eye drops and juice that bystanders still said affected them.

McConaughey's Beach Bum co-star Snoop Dogg briefly stopped by, saying hello from a car while in traffic.

The Beach Bum, which also stars Isla Fisher, Martin Lawrence, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill and Jimmy Buffett. arrived in theaters on Friday.

McConaughey and Snoop Dogg were featured recently on Jimmy Kimmel Live, detailing how they became friends and got high together while filming The Beach Bum.