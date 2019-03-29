'Cobra Kai' teaser features Mr. Miyagi flashback

Actor Martin Kove poses at the 22nd Annual Golden Boot Awards in Los Angeles on August 7, 2004. File Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo

A new teaser was released Thursday for Season 2 of Ralph Macchio's YouTube series "Cobra Kai." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- YouTube released a new teaser trailer for Season 2 of Cobra Kai, its Karate Kid sequel series.

The second season is to kick off on April 24.

The critically acclaimed drama features William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprising their roles of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso from the 1984 movie.

Instead of competing high-school karate students, the now-adult characters are rival martial arts teachers. Martin Kove has joined the Season 2 ensemble. He will reprise his role as Johnny's ruthless sensei, John Kreese.

Thursday's preview showed Daniel giving Johnny's estranged son Robbie (Tanner Buchanan) a tour of the dojo Daniel inherited from his late mentor Mr. Miyagi.

As Daniel explains that karate is only to be used for self-defense, the scene flashes back to a younger Daniel learning the same lesson from Miyagi.

Pat Morita played Miyagi in The Karate Kid and three sequels. He died in 2005 at the age of 73.