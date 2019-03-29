Singer Celine Dion arrives at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Talk-show host James Corden arrives at the "Ocean's 8" world premiere on June 5, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Music icon Celine Dion is set to appear on "The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime-Time Special 2019." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Music icon Celine Dion is set to appear on The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime-Time Special 2019, CBS announced.

The program is scheduled to air on the network on May 20 at 10 p.m. ET.

In addition to the new segment with Dion, the special will include memorable moments with other artists from previous episodes of The Late Late Show that ran during the past year.

Stars who recently got in cars with host James Corden to sing include the Jonas Brothers, Cardi B, Adam Levine, Michael Buble, Barbra Streisand and Ariana Grande.

The 2016 and 2017 editions of The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime-Time Special earned Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Special.

Dion, 50, announced in September that she will be wrapping up her eight-year residency in Las Vegas this June. A biopic about the Canadian Grammy winner's life is now in the works.