Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg call 'Beach Bum' a 'party' on set

Matthew McConaughey talked about getting high with Snoop Dogg on the set of "The Beach Bum" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

March 28 (UPI) -- Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg discussed on Jimmy Kimmel Live how they became friends on the set of their new movie, The Beach Bum.

"I mean it's magic," Snoop Dogg said on Wednesday of working together with McConaughey. "I think certain people in life are meant for each other.

The Beach Bum, which also stars Isla Fisher, Martin Lawrence, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill and Jimmy Buffett, follows McConaughey as a stoner named Moondog who lives by his own rules.

"If you come to it with your morals on your sleeve, your arm will get burned," McConaughey said about the movie.

McConaughey and Snoop Dogg also talked about getting high together during production.

"I think the movie was a party," Snoop Dogg said before the actor detailed how the rapper tricked him into smoking a real joint in place of a fake one made for the film.

"It was one of those highs where I really didn't catch my breath until 5:30 p.m. the next day," McConaughey said.

The Beach Bum is set to arrive in theaters on Friday.