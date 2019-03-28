Actor Hugh Grant attends the premiere of "Paddington 2" in Los Angeles on January 6, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The Sandra Oh-Jodie Comer thriller Killing Eve led the field with 14 nods when BAFTA Television Award nominations were announced in London on Thursday

Following with 12 nominations is the fact-based A Very English Scandal, which starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Patrick Melrose earned six nods. Tied with five nominations are Richard Madden's and Keeley Hawes' Bodyguard and The Little Drummer Girl, which featured Florence Pugh, Michael Shannon and Alexander Skarsgรฅrd.

The nominees for Best Drama are Bodyguard, Informer, Killing Eve and Save Me.

Shortlisted for Best Comedy are Derry Girls, Mum, Sally4Ever and Stath Lets Flats.

Up for Best Miniseries are A Very English Scandal, Kiri, Mrs. Wilson and Patrick Melrose.

Competing in the Best Lead Actor category are Cumberbatch, Grant, Killed by My Debt star Chance Perdomo and Kiri actor Lucian Msamati.

The nominees for Best Lead Actress are Comer, Oh, Hawes and Mrs. Wilson star Ruth Wilson.

Winners are to be announced a ceremony on May 12.