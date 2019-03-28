Kim Kardashian arrives on the red carpet at the amfAR New York Gala 2019 on February 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Khloe Kardashian discusses how Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal has turned her world upside down in the new trailer for Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"It just sucks it has to be so public. I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life," Khloe says to the screen with tear-filled eyes in the clip released on Wednesday.

"Tristan might love me, whatever that means, he has no respect for me whatsoever," she continues as other family members, including Kim Kardashian, deal with their own problems, including moving to Chicago with her husband Kanye West.

"Sometimes the world forgets just to be kind, that we're all going through something. Maybe just be a little more understanding because it [expletive] sucks," Khloe says.

Thompson, who shares daughter True with Khloe, is said to have cheated on Khloe with her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. Jenner and Woods receive a toast during a family gathering in the trailer before the screen goes red.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 16 is set to premiere on E! on March 31 at 9 p.m. ET.