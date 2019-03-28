Trending Stories

Teen Dora tries to rescue parents in 'Lost City of Gold' trailer
David Harbour was nearly run over by bull while filming 'Hellboy'
Angelina Jolie in talks to star in Marvel's 'The Eternals'
WWE's JoJo and Bray Wyatt expecting first child together
Michael B. Jordan to star in, produce 'Methuselah' for Warner Bros.

Photo Gallery

 
Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke attend 'Us' premiere

Latest News

'The Dead Don't Die' with Bill Murray receives June release date
Scientists look to turn bee spit and flower oil into glue
NASA offers $19,000 to stay in bed for 60 days
Judge: BLM, Forest Service didn't comply with law in drilling study
New York councilman dubbed world's tallest politician
 
