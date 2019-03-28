Actor Kit Harington attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Award in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- HBO has announced it will air the documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch on May 26.

Jeanie Finlay's 2-hour film chronicles the making of the medieval fantasy drama's eighth and final season, which is slated to begin on April 14.

The first episode of Season 8 will run 64 minutes long.

Scheduled to premiere one week after the series finale, The Last Watch "delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland," a news release said.

The 80-minute series finale will air on the cable network on May 19.

Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jami Lannister, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark. The show is is based on the A Song of Ice and Fire book series by George R.R. Martin.

HBO released a trailer for the show's last season about three weeks ago.

The promo features a bloody Arya running from unseen pursuers, Cersei smiling smugly as she sips wine, Jamie fighting alongside Winterfell forces, and Dany and Jon arriving at Winterfell as Dany's dragons fly over the castle and a surprised Sansa.

Finlay's previous credits include the documentaries Seahorse, Orion: The Man Who Would Be King, Pantomime, The Great Hip Hop Hoax, Sound It Out and Goth Cruise.