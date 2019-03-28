A&E planning a four-part special about Garth Brooks

Country singer Garth Brooks smiles after a sign revealing the name of The Garth Books Dome is unveiled before a press conference regarding his Stadium Tour in St. Louis on March 8. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Married musicians Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks arrive for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 14.

Country music star Garth Brooks will be the focus of a four-part special on A&E.

March 28 (UPI) -- A&E has announced plans to air a four-part special called Garth: The Road I'm On later this year.

The program will feature interviews with Brooks and his wife and fellow musician, Trisha Yearwood, as well other important people in their lives and the music industry.

"The Biography brand continues to be the gold standard for superior biographical storytelling, and we are truly honored to have the opportunity to partner with the iconic Garth Brooks," A&E's Elaine Frontain Bryant said in a statement.

"If I was ever going to do a documentary on my life and music, I wanted A&E to do it," Brooks said. "They have interviewed all the people who would know what the true stories are, so no matter how this turns out ... I can't say it isn't the truth."

Brooks, 57, is one of the best-selling artists in U.S. history, and has been inducted into the Country Music and Songwriters halls of fame. He is currently selling out dates on his Stadium concert tour.