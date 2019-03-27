WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair wins Women's Championship

March 27 (UPI) -- Charlotte Flair became the new Smackdown Women's Champion in surprising fashion on Smackdown after The Queen defeated Asuka.

Asuka defended her title against Flair on Thursday after she was challenged to an impromptu match.

Flair gained an advantage during the competitive bout when Asuka appeared to injure her left knee. The Empress of Tomorrow, despite being in pain, fought valiantly and nearly trapped Flair into her signature Asuka Lock submission hold.

Flair won the match she applied the Figure Eight, forcing Asuka to tap out. Flair now has the Smackdown Women's Championship as she heads into the main event of WrestleMania 35 to face off against Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship, giving her the chance to have both titles.

Flair's victory made her the first women in WWE history to have held a Women's Championship eight times. "This one means a lot. #8. Thank you @WWEAsuka; The most talented woman I've ever shared the ring with," Flair said on Twitter.

Also on Smackdown, Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon heard one last plea from The New Day about why member Kofi Kingston should be allowed to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

McMahon, after being interrupted by Bryan, said that he still feels that Kingston is a B+ player, however, if New Day members Xavier Woods and Big E could win a Tag Team Gauntlet Match, then Kingston could get his WrestleMania match.

Woods and Big E then consecutively defeated the likes of Gallows and Anderson, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura and The Bar, consisting of Sheamus and Cesaro. The Bar, upset at their lost, retaliated by putting Big E through a table.

Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos were next and in a sign of respect, forfeited their match to allow The New Day to continue on. Woods and Big E then took on Bryan and his follower Rowan as their final opponents.

Woods and Big E won the match after they were able to take out the WWE Champion and his follower outside the ring. Rowan was buried under the announcer's table, giving The New Day a count out victory. Kingston quickly arrived into the ring and celebrated with his friends. McMahon when asked backstage, confirmed that Kingston would be going to WrestleMania.

Other moments from Smackdown included Randy Orton interrupting Kurt Angle's match against AJ Styles to attack The Phenomenal One; and The Miz and Shane McMahon agreeing that their WrestleMania confrontation will be a Falls Count Anywhere Match.