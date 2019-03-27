'Game of Thrones' prequel adds Richard McCabe, Marquis Rodriquez

Richard McCabe is set to star in HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series, along with Marquis Rodriquez and others. File Photo by Andrew Gombert/EPA

March 27 (UPI) -- Richard McCabe, Marquis Rodriquez and others have signed on to star in HBO's upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series.

John Simm, Dixie Egerickx and John Heffernan have also joined the series from showrunner Jane Goldman and series creator George R.R. Martin.

The group joins previously announced cast members Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Georgie Henley, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.

Goldman is writing the prequel based on a story by her and Martin. The series will take place thousands of years before the events of HBO's Game of Thrones. SJ Clarkson is attached to direct the pilot episode.

Game of Thrones will be coming to an end with the premiere of the drama's eighth and final season on April 14. The show is based on Martin's unfinished A Song of Ice and Fire book series.