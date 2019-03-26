March 26 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns formally accepted on Raw Drew McIntyre's challenge to face him at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

Reigns confronted the Scottish Psychopath on Monday after McIntyre once again made things personal by bringing up the Big Dog's family. McIntyre said that Roman's wife and kids have already watched him fight for his life already, a reference to his recent battle with leukemia.

Reigns, after staring down McIntyre, warned his rival to never bring up his wife and kids again before he punched him in the mouth. Reigns continued to beat down McIntyre outside and inside the ring until the towering figure gained the upper hand by delivering a low blow.

McIntyre then laid Reigns out with a vicious Claymore before WWE officials arrived to break the fight up.

McIntyre returned in the main event to face off against Reigns' Shield brother Dean Ambrose in a violent, Last Man Standing match. The bout, where anything goes, ends after one opponent is down for a count of 10.

Ambrose appeared poised to win after he threw McIntyre face first into a steel chair followed by a Dirty Deeds. McIntyre would recover, however, and win the match after sending Ambrose through a table followed by a Claymore.

Also on Raw, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman addressed Seth Rollins after the Kingslayer spoke about how his bout against the Beast at WrestleMania is the biggest match of his career.

Rollins promised to become the new Universal Champion and that with WWE fans behind him, he is unstoppable. Heyman mocked Rollins' chances and stated that he had no thought or prayer in beating Lesnar.

Heyman's statements caused Rollins to charge after the advocate on the entrance way, causing him to immediately fall down in fear. Rollins laughed off how scared Heyman was and declared that he would burn down Lesnar's reign.

Other moments from Raw included Becky Lynch defeating Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Beat the Clock Challenge; Finn Balor defeating Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley and Jinder Mahal to earn a Intercontinental title match at WrestleMania; Aleister Black and Ricochet defeated Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival; Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks defeated Natalya vis disqualification; WrestleMania host Alexa Bliss adding Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal; Baron Corbin defeating Apollo Crews; Kurt Angle defeaing Smackdown's United States Champion Samoa Joe; and Triple H announcing that he would put his in-ring career on the line against Batista at WrestleMania.