March 26 (UPI) -- Tony Hale stopped by The Late Show to discuss the upcoming final season of Veep and how he feels about saying goodbye to the HBO comedy series.

"The dysfunction gets worse. We are drunk on dysfunction," Hale said to host Stephen Colbert on Monday about what fans can expect to see happen to his character Gary Walsh and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Selina Meyer.

Veep, which follows Selina Meyer as vice president of the United States who later runs for president, will begin its seventh and final season on March 31.

"It's kind of sad," Hale said about Veep coming to an end. "We really like each other that's the thing, like the cast really, really gels."

Hale also discussed how Veep shows the human side of politicians. "You see a little more behind the scenes that they are human beings," he said. "There's a lot of ridiculousness."

Hale will be featured in Disney and Pixar's upcoming animated sequel Toy Story 4 as the voice of Forky, a utensil outfitted to be a toy who has an identity crisis. The film is set to arrive in theaters on June 21.