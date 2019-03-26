James Corden meets a creepy doppelganger in 'Us' parody

James Corden (L) and his wife Julia Carey attend the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

James Corden delivered his own version of "Us" titled "We" on "The Late Late Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- James Corden comes face to face with a creepy clone of himself in a parody of filmmaker Jordan Peele's recent horror hit Us titled We.

The skit, which aired on The Late Late Show on Monday, features Corden and his house band leader Reggie Watts being replaced on the talk show by a pair of doppelgangers that look just like them.

Corden is shocked to discover that his copy has the same One Direction tattoo on his chest as he does and can also deliver jokes during The Late Late Show's opening monologue.

"It's us," Watts says.

"You mean we," Corden replies. "It's a copyright issue, just go with it."

Corden and Watts eventually accept their fate and begin to enjoy the talk show being run by the clones.

Us, which stars Lupita Nyong'o, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Winston Duke, was the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $70.3 million over the weekend.

Corden recently made headlines when it was announced that he will be hosting the 73rd annual Tony Awards on June 9.