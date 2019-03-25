James Marsters, who plays Victor Stein on "Runaways," shared news of the show's renewal. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Virginia Gardner, Allegra Acosta, Gregg Sulkin, Ariela Barer, Rhenzy Feliz and Lyrica Okano (left to right) play the runaways on "Marvel's Runaways." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Marvel's Runaways will return for a third season on Hulu.

Deadline confirmed as much Sunday after James Marsters, who plays Victor Stein on the series, shared the news at Lexington Comic & Toy Con.

Hulu subsequently confirmed it renewed Runaways for Season 3. The season will feature 10 episodes, three less than Season 2.

"We are so excited to tell more Runaways stories and are so grateful to Marvel, Hulu, our amazing cast and crew and of course our passionate audience," co-showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage said, according to Variety.

"Season three will be a magical time on Runaways, as we deepen our connection to the Marvel universe," the pair teased. "We are honored to continue to play in the sandbox created by Brian K. Vaughn and Adrian Alphona."

Runaways stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin and Allegra Acosta as six teenagers with superhuman powers. The group unites against their parents, a criminal collective known as the Pride.

Sulkin, who portrays Victor's son, Chase Stein, celebrated the renewal in a tweet Sunday.

"Season 3 officially renewed. We are just warming up @marvelsrunaways @hulu," he wrote.

Deadline said Season 3 will focus on the kids, with Marsters and the other actors who portray parents reduced from series regulars to factual series regulars who will appear in seven of the 10 new episodes.

Runaways is based on the Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona comic series of the same name.