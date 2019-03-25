Kim Zolciak defends her parenting: 'I'm a really good mom'

March 25 (UPI) -- Kim Zolciak says she considers herself a "really good mom."

The 40-year-old television personality responded to criticism of her parenting during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Zolciak is raising six children with her husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann. She is parent to Kaia, Kane, Kash and Kroy with Biermann, and to Brielle and Ariana from previous relationships.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was asked how she handles people giving her advice on her kids. Host Andy Cohen said the star gets a lot of comments about her parenting.

"I don't feel like I do. Or I don't read it, maybe," Zolciak responded. "I feel like I'm a really good mom."

"We all make mistakes and we learn as we go. But I'm very proud of all of my children and I think I'm really good mom. Nobody can really take that," she said.

Zolciak also addressed her brother Michael Zolciak's recent comments about her daughter Brielle. Mike remarked on Brielle's career and how she was "half-naked" while reuniting with Zolciak during last week's episode of Don't Be Tardy.

"I don't think he can relate to Brielle and her Instagram world and how successful she's become and been," Zolciak said. "And the half-naked comment? I asked Kroy because we were all really dressed. That was a little strange. I think they forgot they were mic'ed."

Zolciak had defended herself on Twitter in October following claims she Photoshopped pictures of her daughter Kaia and son Kane to make them appear thinner. She denied the claims, calling her accusers "sick."