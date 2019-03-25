Abbi Jacobson (R) and Ilana Glazer attend the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Broad City stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer have several new projects in the works.

The series co-creators and co-stars shared their plans during Monday's episode of Today ahead of the Broad City series finale.

"We do have stuff in store together," Glazer confirmed. "We're producing a few shows with ... Comedy Central."

"One that we're writing that's an animated show. One that we're producing with a former Obama speech writer, which we're really excited about," Jacobson shared.

Glazer said the speech writer is Thanks, Obama: My Hope Changey White House Years author David Litt. Jacobson also confirmed she is producing a series adaptation of the 1992 film A League of Their Own.

"I'm doing a re-adaptation of A League of Their Own," the actress said. "We're still in the pilot phase. It makes me very nervous -- it's people's favorite movie."

"[It's] definitely a reinterpretation. It's not going to be like the movie," she added. "I love the movie so much and there was a lot that wasn't told about the league and about that time."

Broad City will air its final episode Thursday after five-season run on Comedy Central. Jacobson and Glazer said they may revisit the show or a possible movie in the future.

"We don't have plans yet, but I think once we get a little time from Broad City the show, we'll come back to that," Glazer said.

