March 25 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Karine Staehle is a new mom.

E! News reported Monday the 23-year-old television personality welcomed a baby boy, Pierre Martins, with husband Paul Staehle on Friday.

Staehle's rep confirmed the news Monday to People. Karine gave birth to the couple's son in Manaus, Brazil.

"I'm very happy, very excited," Paul, 35, told the magazine. "I'm also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right."

"Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience," he said.

Karine told Us Weekly she is "recovering well" after experiencing a difficult labor.

"I am fine, and happy, even with the hard time I have had," the new mom said. "And I am recovering well, but I am still very weak. It was super hard, but now everything is fine because the baby is calm and he is breastfeeding well."

Karine and Paul announced Karine's pregnancy in October. Karine previously had two miscarriages, one of which was documented during 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Karine and Paul appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The TLC series follows couples prior to beginning the K-1 visa process.