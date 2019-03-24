Joey King, 'Riverdale,' 'Infinity War' win Kids' Choice Awards

Jodie Sweetin and her "Fuller House" cast-mate Candace Cameron Bure attend Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2019 at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Joey King attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2019 in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Joey King, Chris Pratt, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres and Adam Sandler were among the winners at the Kids' Choice Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

DJ Khaled hosted the family-friendly event Saturday where Robert Downey Jr., Shawn Mendes, Zendaya, Noah Centineo, Selena Gomez, Jace Norman, JoJo Siwa and David Dobrik were also honored.

Fuller House won the award for Favorite Funny TV Show and Riverdale was voted Favorite TV Drama, while Avengers: Infinity War was chosen Favorite Movie.

Downey Jr. won for Favorite Male Superhero for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War, Centineo was named Favorite Movie Actor for To All the Boys I've Loved Before and King went home with the Favorite Movie Actress prize for The Kissing Booth.

Pratt was selected as Favorite Butt-Kicker for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Sandler and Gomez won the trophies for Favorite Male and Female Voice Actors from an Animated Movie for Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

Swift won for Favorite Global Music Star, and Grande picked up the prizes for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Song -- "thank u, next." Mendes scored the Favorite Male Artist title.

Norman won in the Favorite Male TV Star category for Henry Danger and Zendaya won the Favorite Female TV Star award for K.C. Undercover.

DeGeneres earned the accolade for Favorite TV Host for Ellen's Game of Games, Dobrik was voted Favorite Social Star and Siwa was recognized as Favorite Social Music Star.