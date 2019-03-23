'The Politician' to premiere Sept. 27 on Netflix

Screenwriter-producer Ryan Murphy appears backstage after winning the award for Outstanding Limited Series award for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow attends the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity Wars" in Los Angeles on April 23, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Actor Ben Platt's new Netflix series "The Politician" is to debut on Sept. 27. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Netflix has set Sept. 27 as the premiere date for Ryan Murphy's new series, The Politician.

The dark comedy will star Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett.

"Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, Calif., has known since age seven that he's going to be President of the United States," the streaming service said in a news release.

"But first he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image."

Murphy signed a deal to create new content for the streaming service a year ago. He is known for his work on the Fox dramedy Glee and FX's American Crime Story and American Horror Story anthology series.