March 22 (UPI) -- The cast and creator of Parks and Recreation reunited for a special 10th anniversary panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles where they discussed the possibility of returning for a revival.

The panel was attended by stars Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Jim O'Heir, Retta and Rob Lowe, along with creator Michael Schur, on Thursday. Patton Oswalt served as moderator.

"Everyone on this stage, and like 6 other people, would have to feel like there was a story that needed to be told," Schur said about bringing everyone back for a revival of the comedy series that ran for seven seasons on NBC from 2009 to 2015.

"I would never, ever, ever say never. I mean, the chance to do it again, should it arise, would be incredible, but I think we'd only do it if we all felt like there was some compelling reason to do it," he continued during the discussion.

The cast members also discussed what it was like to portray their characters and the experience they had on the show.

"I think it extended my life," Poehler said about portraying Leslie Knope. "Leslie was really, really good for my mental health."