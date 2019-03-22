Nicole Richie attends the NBCUniversal upfront on May 15, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Nicole Richie is joining the cast of a new Fox comedy pilot.

Variety confirmed Thursday the 37-year-old actress will star in the upcoming Fox series Richard Lovely.

Richard Lovely follows Richard Lovely (Thomas Lennon), the disgruntled author of the popular children's book Mr. Mouse. Richard hates everything about kids, but after a publicity fiasco, Mr. Mouse appears in his real life as he is forced into an unlikely father-son relationship.

Richie will play Kelli, Richard's high-functioning millennial publicist. The character is Richard's opposite in every way except for her self-interest.

Deadline said Kelli was originally meant to be a recurring character but was made a series regular after Richie's table read.

Richie confirmed news of her casting in an Instagram post Thursday.

"A Star Is Born," she wrote.

Wendi Malick, Mason Schneiderman, Nicole Sun and Asif Ali will also star. Richard Lovely hails from Grace and Frankie executive producer Billy Finnegan and 20th Century Fox TV.

Richie's most recent series regular role was Portia Scott-Grifith in the NBC series Great News. She also appeared in an episode of Camping in 2018 and an episode of Grace and Frankie this year.