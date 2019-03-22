Tony Hale arrives for the the 24th annual SAG Awards on January 21, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Julia Louis-Dreyfus showcased on The Tonight Show a never before seen blooper from Veep that features herself and Tony Hale.

The blooper features the stars unable to maintain their composure during a scene from Season 6 involving Louis-Dreyfus' Selina Meyer delivering a tray of smelly food to Tony Hale's Gary Walsh while he was recovering from a heart attack inside a small bedroom.

"We could not get through it because I was so close to him and the food was rancid that I gave him, literally rancid," Louis-Dreyfus said to host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

The blooper is the first one ever released from the HBO comedy.

"He is so much fun to work with. I mean, he's impossible to work with because he's so funny," Louis Dreyfus said about Hale. "We are constantly losing our [expletive] on the show."

Veep will return to HBO with a seventh and final season on March 31. Louis-Dreyfus also discussed on The Tonight Show how portraying Selina Meyer has made her more comfortable swearing and how happy she is with how the show ends.

"I don't want to jinx anything, but I'm quite pleased," she said.