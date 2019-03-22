Jordan Connor, Denny Love to co-star in Hulu's 'Looking for Alaska'

March 22 (UPI) -- Denny Love, Jay Lee, Landry Bender, Sofia Vassilieva, Uriah Shelton and Jordan Connor are set to co-star in Hulu's limited series, Looking For Alaska.
Also featuring Kristine Froseth and Charlie Plummer, the eight-part drama is an adaptation of John Green's novel of the same name.
The streaming service announced last May it had green-lit the project.
Sarah Adina Smith -- whose credits include Hanna and Legion -- will direct the pilot for the show.
"It is told through the eyes of teenager Miles 'Pudge' Halter (Plummer,) as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with a girl, Alaska Young (Froseth,) and after her unexpected death, he and his close friends attempt to uncover the truth behind her death and make sense of it," a press release said.