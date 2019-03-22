Jordan Connor, Denny Love to co-star in Hulu's 'Looking for Alaska'

Actor Charlie Plummer attends the world premiere of "All The Money in the World" in Beverly Hills on December 18, 2017. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Denny Love, Jay Lee, Landry Bender, Sofia Vassilieva, Uriah Shelton and Jordan Connor are set to co-star in Hulu's limited series, Looking For Alaska.

Also featuring Kristine Froseth and Charlie Plummer, the eight-part drama is an adaptation of John Green's novel of the same name.

The streaming service announced last May it had green-lit the project.

Sarah Adina Smith -- whose credits include Hanna and Legion -- will direct the pilot for the show.

"It is told through the eyes of teenager Miles 'Pudge' Halter (Plummer,) as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with a girl, Alaska Young (Froseth,) and after her unexpected death, he and his close friends attempt to uncover the truth behind her death and make sense of it," a press release said.