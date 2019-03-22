'Deadwood' film to debut May 31 on HBO

Actress Kim Dickens attends the premiere of "The Birth of a Nation" in Los Angeles on September 21, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Timothy Olyphant arrives at the 2016 Atlantic Theater Company Actors Choice on March 7, 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Ian McShane's "Deadwood: The Movie" is set to debut on HBO on May 31. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- HBO has announced its Deadwood sequel movie is scheduled to premiere on the network on May 31.

"Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought," said a synopsis that accompanied Thursday's minute-long teaser on YouTube.

Deadwood: The Movie was announced in July.

The film follows a 19th century-set western drama series that wrapped in 2006 after three seasons.

It starred Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Kim Dickens, John Hawkes, Robin Weigert, Dayton Callie, Paula Malcomson and Brad Dourif, most of whom returned for the sequel film and are shown in the preview.

"This town is a sanctuary," McShane's saloon owner Al Swearengen is heard saying in the clip as the camera moves through his South Dakota town. "Every man worth a name knows the value of being unreachable."

Swearengen is also seen speaking with Olyphant's Sheriff Seth Bullock in a tavern.

"You ever think, Bullock, of not going straight at a thing?" Swearengen asks.

"No," is Bullock's reply.