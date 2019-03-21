Katherine Heigl (R) and Josh Kelley attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Unforgettable" on April 18, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Katherine Heigl will have a starring role in a new CBS comedy pilot.

Deadline confirmed the 40-year-old actress will join Timeless alum Malcolm Barrett in the family comedy Our House.

Our House centers on Bridget (Heigl) and Shawn (Barrett), a couple committed to raising their children with the love and support Bridget didn't receive as a kid. The pair face difficulties after Bridget's parents and siblings come back into the picture.

The pilot is written by Brendan O'Brien and directed by James Burrows. Heigl will executive produce with O'Brien, Nick Stoller and Conor Welch.

Heigl also stars as Samantha Wheeler in the USA Network series Suits. The Hollywood Reporter said Our House's filming dates don't overlap with Suits' production schedule.

Heigl previously starred in the CBS series Doubt and as Izzie Stevens in the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy. Barrett portrayed Rufus Carlin on Timeless and now stars in the AMC series Preacher.